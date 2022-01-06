How to have Anjeer for losing weight and building stamina

Weight loss can be a tedious process. It is often said that gaining weight is easy but losing weight is something that involves hard work. But it can become more comfortable when you incorporate healthy, low-calorie enjoyable foods into your diet. One such fruit is Fig. Let us get into the details of how you can use Figs for Weight Loss and building stamina.

Figs are commonly known as Anjeer in Hindi. They are a little sweet and one of the satisfying fruits that can help in weight loss if consumed as a part of your daily diet. They can be eaten either in their fresh form or as dry fruit. They provide a variety of health benefits for the human body. In India, new or fresh figs are not readily available. Hence, they are consumed in the dry form, Anjeer.

Read below to find out how they can help you lose weight and build stamina:

Loaded with fiber:

Figs are loaded with fiber, and this makes them a great option for weight loss. They contain a large amount of dietary fiber that can fill the stomach easily. Additionally, they stimulate bowel movement, thereby strengthening the digestive system.

Help burn calories:

Figs have omega 3-fatty acids in them and are said to burn more calories in the muscles during exercises. This healthy fatty acid content plays an essential role in the weight loss journey. Omega-3 fatty acids are also known to keep your heart and cardiovascular health in check.

Boosts metabolism:

Figs are filled with minerals like calcium, potassium, phosphorus, manganese, copper, and magnesium. They are also loaded with vitamins A and B, all of which are important for the proper metabolism of the body.

Aids good digestion:

Apart from the dietary fiber that helps promote proper digestion, it is a digestive enzyme named Ficin in Figs that work well along with other enzymes covered by our digestive tract to digest food quickly. A healthy digestive system is key to losing weight as well as reducing belly fat.

Low in calories:

The best thing about figs is that they are low in calories. So, whenever you are looking to snack on something, choosing fig is a good option.

Figs have a high amount of calcium, potassium, iron, and other vital nutrients such as Vitamin A, Vitamin B, magnesium, copper, phosphorus, and manganese. All these are vital to maintaining the perfect health and metabolism of the body. The calcium and iron content present in figs are high, and this makes it helpful in fighting against problems such as anemia and loss of bone density, ensuring better health. The antioxidant content of figs is also high which can give you anti-aging effects. The antioxidants can also help keep cancer at bay.

So this was about Figs and its benefits for weight loss. We discussed how Figs could be incorporated into your diet, what is the right time to do so, and other benefits.