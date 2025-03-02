Acharya Balkrishna emphasizes the health benefits of Anjeer

Ayurveda specialist Acharya Balkrishna often posts tips for wellness on his social media, enabling individuals to make informed decisions regarding their health, and in one of his recent posts, he enlightened followers about the many advantages of eating figs (anjeer) and how they contribute to an individual’s overall well-being.

As per Acharya Balkrishna, figs (or anjeer) are a rich source of fiber and antioxidants, thus proving to be a wonderful inclusion in a healthy diet. He narrated that the constant intake of figs helps fight calcium deficiency, which is necessary for having healthy bones and proper body function. Fig also benefits by enhancing the hemoglobin level, thus treating ailments related to anemia.

Another important benefit he mentioned is how they maintain cholesterol. Figs regulate cholesterol, ensuring good heart health and the prevention of cardiovascular diseases. Figs’ high fiber content aids in digestion, prevents constipation, and ensures good gut health.

Figs have been long known by Ayurveda to be a positive fruit because of their natural therapeutic value. Fig fruits come with with necessary vitamins and minerals and supply the body with required nutrients, while aiding in metabolism and immunity as well. Most health professionals suggest the consumption of figs as part of a balanced lifestyle, particularly for those in search of a natural source to enhance their energy and general health.

Acharya Balkrishna’s health advice tend to concentrate on easy, herbal remedies that easily fit into routine life. His advice leads the masses towards opting for age-old wisdom to retain good health. With an increased number of people adopting Ayurveda, these tips become even more popular with those interested in holistic solutions to well-being.

Do you think you’ll include figs in your diet now that you know these benefits? Let us know!