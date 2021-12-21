America brand Esprit signs Ananya Pandey as brand ambassador

The American watches brand Esprit is all set to strengthen

its position in India and has appointed Indian Bollywood actor Ananya Panday as its celebrity brand ambassador.

Announcing the association, the company said that the actor’s

youthful and unstoppable persona, confident outlook, and positive vibes resonate completely with the brand and make her an obvious choice.

AP Group looks to pursue an aggressive expansion plan for Esprit watches in India and the brand is eyeing to regain the market share in the watch category.

Talking about her association with Esprit, Ananya Panday said that “I am delighted to be part of Esprit community, as its intricately designed watches are a style statement on their own. Esprit watches are not only sturdy and fashionable but are classy as well, which

appeals to my design aesthetics.”