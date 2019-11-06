Underwater photoshoots seem to be becoming a trend after Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt did it for a leading fashion magazine earlier this month.

Alia, who is in Los Angeles on a vacation, shared some pictures from the magazine photoshoot that have been acclaimed by all.

In one monochrome picture, Alia is seen holding her hair back with no makeup and minimal clothes.

Fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania, actor Jacqueline Fernandez among others commented on Alia’s picture.

While Anaita sent out heart emojis, Jacqueline wrote, “Mermaid!”

In another picture, Alia is seen in a bright pink swimsuit lying in the middle of the pool with her hands rested on her stomach as if sleeping.

Ishaan Khatter commented on Alia’s picture with a “Ooph!”

In the third picture, Alia is seen resting in a thoughtful pose. She wears a green-blue outfit which looks like a vintage swimsuit.

Her pictures from the magazine shoot are winning hearts and praises from across social media.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be resuming the shoot of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor.