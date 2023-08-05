A beauty and lifestyle festival

Envisioned as an unparalleled experience, Nykaaland guarantees an unforgettable weekend, featuring captivating encounters with renowned brands and influential figures from the realms of beauty and fashion.

The first edition of the festival, will be hosted in Mumbai, on 4th-5th November 2023 at the Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

With its foundation built upon Nykaa’s expertise in curation and its robust brand partnerships, it aims to revolutionise our perception and encounter with beauty and fashion.

Advertisement

The meticulously planned two-day festival endeavours to push the boundaries of imagination and offer an unconventional experience of these domains, at a grandeur and scale that has never been witnessed in the country before.

One can expect a multitude of tech interventions, cutting-edge product experiences, never-seen-before avatars and offerings from brands, along with the world’s best makeup artists, dermatologists, entrepreneurs, tastemakers, and opinion leaders coming together for a discourse on everything beauty, fashion, and lifestyle.

Nykaa Fashion will bring consumers fashion-centric experiences, helping them discover the latest and the most style-forward collections. And in line with Nykaaland’s spirit of self-expression, the programming will include an equally incredible assortment of music and entertainment, making it a must-attend for all, whether they’re looking to explore cult brands, discover the latest viral trends or simply be part of the country’s first such experience!

Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO – Nykaa Beauty said, “Through our decade-long journey in India’s beauty and lifestyle industry, Nykaa has been at the forefront of transforming the landscape, introducing consumers to innovative beauty concepts and renowned global brands. Nykaaland embodies our vision to explore the highest realms of experiential lifestyle retail- bringing together consumers, creators, and communities to celebrate extraordinary brands and experiences.

“Through this event and our partnership with BookMyShow Live, we hope to create a remarkable milestone in India’s retail landscape, symbolizing a decade of growth and innovation. From digital aisles to physical store shelves, and now venturing into the experiential Nykaaland, we look forward to connecting with our valued consumers in an unprecedented format and shaping the future of beauty and lifestyle experiences in India.”

Owen Roncon, Chief of Business – Live Events, BookMyShow said, “The out-of-home entertainment ecosystem in India is a melting pot of growing recreational preferences, with users lapping up unique experiences like never before.

As BookMyShow Live forays into yet another unique experiential category with India’s first-ever beauty festival ‘Nykaaland’, we are delighted to partner with Nykaa, to bring together the best of both worlds, combining our expertise in curating unforgettable live experiences and Nykaa’s unmatched prowess in the beauty and lifestyle industry. This extraordinary collaboration seeks to empower individuals, inspire self-expression, and revolutionize the way India experiences beauty.

Nykaaland will serve as a platform to celebrate diversity, inspire creativity, and redefine the way India indulges in the world of beauty. The debut edition of the festival will bring together a highly desirable, curated ensemble of unique events and experiences, giving millions of consumers access to local and international beauty and fashion brands as also artists, leaving an indelible mark on the beauty landscape.”