6 Cannes looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that are defining moments in pop culture

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has headed to the ongoing 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival with her daughter Aaradhya. Over the years, the actress has represented India at the Cannes red carpet numerous times, with several of her iconic looks creating a buzz and going down in the pages of pop-culture history.

The actress made her Cannes debut in 2002, for the screening of her film ‘Devdas’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. For the event, she wore a golden-coloured saree designed by Neeta Lulla. She accessorised her look with a choker gold necklace, regal bangles, and earrings.

The following year, she graced the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of ‘Matrix Reloaded’. For the occasion, she wore a futurist black corset with a crisscross lace up at the centre front seam.

Advertisement

In 2016, Aishwarya sported her most viral look from the event, opting for a purple-coloured lipstick. She walked the red carpet in a pastel floral off-the-shoulder Bardot gown by Rami Kadi. The gown was embellished with floral patterns and vines in purple and green. She rounded up her look with smokey eyes and purple-toned lips. This look of the actress went viral on the Internet, sparking a meme fest.

The next year, she slayed the festival with her Cinderella look. She wore a Michael Cinco gown at the 2017 Cannes.

In 2019, she stepped out on the red carpet in an off-shoulder tiered gown from Ashi Studio. Her look was all about feathers, ruffles, and lace. She rounded up her look with a pair of white heels and accessorised it with dangling diamond earrings.

For her 2022 appearance at the Cannes Red Carpet, the actress made an unusual choice as she wore a sculpted gown by Gaurav Gupta. The outfit featured a halo-like element behind her head as the shell that Venus rises from Botticelli’s famous painting ‘The Birth of Venus’. The red carpet look and the thought behind it were deconstructed by Gaurav in an Instagram post.