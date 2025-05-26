Cinematic Reckoning

The thunderous nine-minute ovation that greeted Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound at Cannes this year is more than a festival anecdote; it announces a long-overdue course correction in Indian filmmaking. For decades, our global exports have swung between escapist spectacle and self-absorbed urban angst, leaving the hinterland’s layered hierarchies flattened into colourful props. Ghaywan flips that script. By following two migrant worker friends ~ one Muslim, one Dalit ~ on their barefoot exodus during the 2020 lockdown, he centres the people our cinema usually skirts past and restores them to narrative agency. What startles first is the film’s emotional grammar. There is no swelling score pleading for tears, no voice-over explaining injustice.

Instead, the camera rests on minor mercies: a stranger’s steel tumbler of water, the soft winter sun forgiving cracked heels and a half-joking promise to buy matching police uniforms “when all this is over.” Details like these invite identification without pity, reminding us that marginalised lives contain poetry, mischief and ambition alongside despair. When the protagonists dream of joining the constabulary, the irony stings ~ they seek acceptance from an institution that has habitually othered them. The scene lays bare the quiet heroism of aspiration in a society that polices dignity as much as crime. Equally radical is the coalition mounted behind the camera. A marquee producer famous for chiffon-clad melodramas funds a road movie about caste; a Hollywood titan adds his gravitas to amplify its reach.

This improbable alliance punctures the lazy binary suggesting Hindi cinema must choose between conscience and commerce. It hints at a future in which moral clarity can coexist with market muscle, where an arthouse pulse forms a profitable heartbeat rather than a box-office liability. Homebound also rewires our pandemic memory. Popular retellings tend to circle around Zoom fatigue, banana-bread epiphanies and GDP graphs. Ghaywan swivels the lens toward the silent epic of workers who trudged hundreds of kilometres home while the privileged scrolled sanitiser memes. The film does not merely memorialise that ordeal; it indicts our comfortable amnesia. Watching it inside an air-conditioned auditorium, one senses collective unease ~ an acknowledgment that, when history administered its moral exam, many of us submitted blank scripts. For that reason, the protracted applause feels less like celebration and more like contrition.

It recognises the stories we failed to tell and the people we failed to see. If the echo of that ovation travels back to Mumbai, it might prod Bollywood to retire dynastic sagas and engage honestly with the diverse republic beyond its studio gates. Villages are not picturesque backdrops; they are crucibles where our unfinished promises simmer. The takeaway is simple but urgent: inclusivity is not a niche; it is the mainstream waiting for its narrative rights. Homebound demonstrates that confronting uncomfortable truths can be artistically exhilarating and commercially viable. One hopes the next Indian film that strides up the red-carpet steps will do so not as an outlier but as part of a movement determined to reclaim the full breadth of our national imagination.