The man of the moment Neeraj Ghaywan on all things Cannes and Homebound

Ten years since your brilliant directorial debut in Masaan...what took you so long to return with a feature film?

I’ve been trying to answer this question for a long time, but I’ve never quite found a fully formed response, perhaps because I was still grappling with impostor syndrome after Masaan. After the film, I received many scripts and interest from studios, but I often stood in my own way. I was searching for something where my identity and my work could merge—something that truly challenges me and resonates deeply with my values and my search for meaning in an increasingly disoriented world. I still don’t have a definitive answer, and maybe that’s okay.

In-between you didn’t stop working, there was that brilliant short film Geeli Puchi?

It’s been a journey shaped by many factors. Along the way, I’ve worked on shorts, anthologies, commercials, and TV shows. And though it’s taken a decade, I’m grateful to finally be here.

And what a triumphant return, Karan Johar tells me you and your film Homebound were the toast of Cannes. How was that experience?

I don’t quite know how to describe the experience. The premiere was overwhelming—in fact, even ‘overwhelming‘ feels like an understatement. The audience responded with gasps, sighs, and tears. Some people came up to me, hugged me, and broke down. What moved me most was how the film stopped being just a film—it became personal for so many.

That is the ultimate reward for a filmmaker?

That feeling is hard to shake. It was a new experience for me. I broke down myself, which felt strange, even a little vain at first: who cries during their own film?

Guru Dutt wept when he saw Kagaz Ke Phool?

I think it was a moment of catharsis after four exhausting years of work and carrying the weight of a decade-long wait. Watching Homebound at Cannes, with my entire crew and a public audience for the first time, was incredibly emotional. As I watched, memories from my childhood surfaced: like seeing my father pouring water on the cement of the first house we built.

There is a similar moment in Homebound?

Maybe that’s why it seeped into the film. So much of who we are and how we grow up makes its way into our work, often without us realising it. It lives in the subconscious, and somehow, it finds its way onto the screen. So yes, it was a deeply moving experience—one I’ll carry with me.

What made you choose Ishaan Khattar and Vishal Jethwa for their respective roles?

I feel very lucky to have worked with Ishaan, Vishal and Janhvi. If I were making the film again, I wouldn’t change a thing. Ishaan brought real focus and emotional intelligence; his background as an AD(assistant director) gave him a deep understanding of the process, and he constantly pushed to enrich his character. Vishal brought raw honesty—his performance came from a lived place, and from day one, he fully inhabited the role. We also spent time building their off-screen bond, which helped ground the friendship in the film. Janhvi brought immense empathy and clarity to her character. She shone through a small part by being the moral core of the film. I am extremely proud of her.

How was Karan Johar as a producer, considering his movie-making sensibilities seem somewhat different from yours?

Karan was both incredibly sharp and deeply kind. From the start, he was clear that I should stay true to my voice—there was never any pressure to fit into a mould or match a particular sensibility. He understood how personal this story was and stood by us like a rock, giving us the space and support to tell it with honesty. He’s far more courageous and empathetic than he often gets credit for.

Finally, are you going to deprive us of your next film for another ten years?

Ah, hopefully not! But I do try to make choices that feel intentional and meaningful. Filmmaking takes a lot out of you—time, energy, sleep—so it has to be for something that really matters. Right now, we’re still catching our breath after the premiere and figuring out the film’s next steps internationally—and more importantly, Homebound’s homebound journey. It’s only just getting started.