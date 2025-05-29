Urvashi Rautela claims Leonardo DiCaprio called her ‘Queen of Cannes’

Actor Urvashi Rautela claims Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio called her the “Queen of Cannes” but social media users are not impressed.

Rautela posted a series of photographs with Dicaprio on Instagram with the caption, “When Leonardo DiCaprio calls you the Queen of Cannes! @QueenMovesOnly #QueenOfCannes #LeoAndUR #UrvashiRautela #Cannes2025 #leonardodicaprio. Thank you, Leo. That is a Titanic praise.

But social media users are skeptical of the actress’s claim, particularly considering her past, so the comment section truly steals the show.

“Is Leo aware that he referred to you as the queen of Cannes?” one person inquired.

In the comment area, someone else had a similar query: “Is Leonardo aware of this?”

A third individual said, “Usko ye pata hai ke usnay apko queen bola hai.”

A user simply said that Urvashi is not 21.

A netizen questioned the actress if the Hollywood icon complimented her for “Daaku Maharaaj” and “Dabidi Dibidi.”

“So, you want to be like KATE?” one user wrote.

“It’s a desperate selfie,” a netizen commented. Another said, “Whole another level of delusion.”

The cctress graced the red carpet on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival. However, there too she managed to find herself in a controversy.

Rautela has responded to accusations that she blocked a staircase at the renowned event by anonymous fashion critic Diet Sabya, calling the accusations “cowardly lies.” Setting the record straight with her version of events, the actress vehemently disputed the accusations and confronted the matter head-on.

She claims that Diet Sabya targets hardworking outsiders like her, and that the website thrives on disseminating unfavorable opinions about those who are attempting to leave their mark.

Rautela, who manages to be at the center of all the mockery, found herself at the receiving end of heavy trolling once again after drawing attention for her quirky accessories like a parrot-shaped bag and a dress that appeared torn. The actress once again went viral—this time for a video showing her posing on a grand staircase at her hotel.