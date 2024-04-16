5 traditional cuisines to fuel festive fast

Feeling bored of eating the same old Navratri recipes year after year? We’ve got you covered with 5 tantalizing options that blend tradition with a modern twist, promising a culinary experience like no other.

Each cuisine is crafted to fuel your body and uplift your energy and spirits during this festive season in a healthy way. So, why wait? Dive into the culinary delights of Navratri at these special places:

Anardana

Step into Anardana’s Navratri Extravaganza! The Special Menu fuses tradition with a twist! From Shakarkandi ki Chaat to Sabudana Papad, starters kick off the fun. Dive into Kuttu Puri, Shahi Paneer, and Samak Ke Chawal for the main course. And don’t miss the Sabudana ki Kheer for a sweet finale! It’s a feast you won’t forget!

Location: Max Square Noida, Sector 129

Punjab Grill

Get ready to groove at Punjab Grill! It has a specially crafted festival thali, packed with a mouthwatering mix of dishes for an epic dining adventure. Dive into the Vrat Vali Lassi, Amaranth Shakarkandi chaat, Khoya Paneer Makhana, Anari Shahi Jeera Aloo, and top it off with Khatta Meetha Ladoo dessert. And that’s just the beginning! Taste the flavours of tradition with a funky twist.

Location: Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi

U Kitchen by Ferns N Petals

Step into a world of flavour and festivity with U Kitchen’s specially curated Navratri Delights, designed to elevate your Navratri celebrations to new heights! Embark on a culinary journey with signature Sago Cutlets, crispy on the outside and melt-in-your-mouth soft on the inside and Makhana Chaat, where crunchy makhana pops meet tangy chutneys. Prepare to be wowed by the wholesome goodness of Rajgira Paratha, Sabudana Khichdi Stuffed Bell Peppers for the main course. For the grand finale, indulge your sweet tooth with delectable Coconut and Pumpkin Halwa, a divine blend of creamy coconut and tender pumpkin, infused with aromatic spices and love!

Location: Chattarpur, New Delhi

Glasshouse by Doubletree Hilton

Hilton is calling all foodies and Navratri enthusiasts for a culinary extravaganza at Glass House Restaurant by DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Bani Square from April 9th to April 17th. Indulge in a feast fit for royalty, featuring delights like Kesari Lassi, refreshing salads, flavorful Aloo Mungfali Tikki, crispy Sabudana Papad, and much more. Join the celebration of flavours, traditions, and good vibes this Navratri season.

Location: Baani Square, Gurugram, India

Dana Choga

Experience a tantalizing journey sans onion, garlic, and wheat, perfectly tailored for fasting rituals. The Navratri Thali boasts Singhare ki Poori, mouthwatering Aloo Paneer Cutlets, and zesty Khatti Mithi Arbi, ending on a sweet note with Kesari Coconut Laddoo. Join Dana Choga for a culinary escapade designed to delight fasting devotees.

Location: Available across all 16 outlets in Delhi NCR