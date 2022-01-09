6 stylish winter essentials for men

As every season comes and goes, what you wear is incredibly important. Winter is a beautiful time of the year, albeit chilly. When it comes to dressing for the weather, certain items are considered absolute must-haves, so you can stay warm and look incredibly stylish. If you’re in search of style inspiration in the icy temperature, look no further.

Here are some toasty and trendy wardrobe essentials for every man.

Add a unique jacket

When it’s cold out, sticking to dark neutrals is usually the easiest. Everything goes together and you never have to worry about whether one piece matches the next. If this sounds like your style philosophy, consider adding a standout jacket to your look. This is a simple but effective way to breathe fresh life into an outfit, without venturing too far out of your style comfort zone.

Keep it classic with plaid

If stripes are for spring, then plaid is for winter. This quintessential cold-weather pattern evokes cozy vibes and is as versatile as it is stylish. The best part about a plaid shirt is that you can keep the rest of the outfit minimal—style it with a long-sleeve henley, straight-leg denim, and a sleek pair of boots. Dress it up with a long wool coat or dress it down with a puffer jacket.

Throw on a scarf

So you’ve combined all the elements of a perfect outfit—a nice sweater, structured coat, and great boots, too. You even have a pop of color! But if your outfit still seems to be lacking something, it might be time to introduce a functional accessory like a scarf. Depending on your vibe, either match the scarf to your coat or go for a bold contrasting design to add dimension.

Rugged winter boots

Let’s face it – winter means boots. And trust us, we’ve got you covered. Our original boot, the 6-inch waterproof has become an icon but it’s still as hardworking as it was 40 years ago. More, in fact. From boot-laces engineered to stay tied to rustproof eyelets and anti-fatigue technology that will take away the ache from being on your feet all day, these boots can do it all. Sleek and masculine, they’ll keep you going for years to come.

A Wool Overcoat

When the temperature drops, take out a warm and stylish wool overcoat. Although it may cost you a pretty penny, this outerwear is an absolute must for any well-dressed man. Available in an array of colors and lengths, this coat is a great way to dress up an outfit and feel snug at the same time. To match the rest of your wardrobe, stick to bold colors such as navy, charcoal, or camel – they flatter a myriad of pieces and offer a timeless appeal. Watch as all eyes turn to you in this handsome wardrobe essential!

Leather Gloves

Avoid frostbite while wearing soft leather gloves. These are a versatile and stylish way to keep your hands toasty warm, and they look fantastic with any outfit that you own. Dark colors such as brown and black are the best option to blend with the rest of your wardrobe but don’t be afraid to stand out in a pair of bright pairs of mitts. These are subtle but bold statements that you can make to amplify your ensemble.