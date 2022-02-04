5 natural and easy remedies for eye sty

A sty is a red bump around the edge of the eyelid that looks like a pimple. Thankfully, there are some home remedies for eye sty treatment. But, first, let’s learn a bit more about sty.

When the tiny glands that border the eyelid become clogged, a sty can form. They’re filled with pus. They can also develop on the inside of the eyelid. This causes discomfort, such as pain, burning, and itching. It also looks quite unattractive. Sty is extremely common and usually occurs at least once in one’s life. However, there is no need to be concerned because this eye condition is easily treatable.

Let’s look at the symptoms, causes, and treatment options for an eye stye at home in this article. Keep reading!

Eye Sty Symptoms & Signs

Some of the signs and symptoms of an eye sty are:

Swelling of the eyes

Burning sensation

Pain in the eyes

Blurred vision

Eye tenderness and redness

Itching

Sometimes, the red bump is filled with pus which, if ruptured, can spread the infection. Sometimes, it may also bleed. So, proper care must be taken to treat this eye condition as soon as possible. In case the sty reoccurs, consult a doctor at the earliest.

Green tea compress

Instead of using a warm cloth compress, use a warm green teabag. The anti-inflammatory compounds in the tea help reduce pain and inflammation, and the tannic acid is effective in keeping infections at bay. Close your eyes and lightly press the moist, warm teabag over the infected eyelid.

Coriander seeds

Known for their anti-inflammatory properties, coriander seeds can help reduce pain, redness, and swelling, thereby making you feel much better within a few days. Boil a teaspoon of the seed in water, remove from heat and let it cool. Then strain and use this water to wash the affected eye. This should be repeated two or three times daily for best results.



Aloe vera

Aloe vera has soothing, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. It can also help reduce redness, swelling, and inflammation, and speed up the healing process. Simply cut open a leaf, extract the gel and rub it over the infected eyelid. Leave it on for 10 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water.

Parsley

Parsley acts as a purification agent for the eyes, which helps bring out the toxic material and speeds healing. Take a handful of parsley and brew it in water for about 10 minutes. Dip a clean cloth into this solution and apply over it to the affected eye.

Potato

Peel and cut a potato into the shape of a thin disc, and place it over the sty. This will reduce swelling and pain. Repeat twice a day for best results. This potato peel treatment can show results in just one day.