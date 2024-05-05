Water-rich vegetables essential for your summer diet

During summers, our go-to for hydration often involves chilled fruit juices, lemon water, or soda. However, experts warn that consuming cold fluids can be a major misstep, leading to throat constriction and digestion issues. Instead, they advocate for a summer hydration regimen centered around homemade juices, room-temperature refreshing beverages, and foods with high water content, steering clear of sugary drinks. Inadequate hydration can result in exhaustion, fatigue, vomiting, nausea, and more. With summer temperatures hitting record highs in numerous Indian cities, incorporating water-rich vegetables into your daily meals can help you stay both nourished and hydrated.

Lettuce

Whether tossed into salads or used as a light snack wrap, lettuce is a summer staple. With a water content of 96%, it’s also packed with fiber and folate. Low in calories and rich in Vitamins K and A, lettuce is an ideal choice for those watching their diet or seeking a simple summer nibble.

Tomatoes

Beyond their Vitamin C richness, tomatoes boast a high water content of about 94-95%. They’re also abundant in folate and potassium, making them a versatile addition to any dish, whether it’s salad, matar paneer, or tomato rice. Tomatoes offer antioxidant benefits and contribute to immune system strength.

Advertisement

Zucchini

For hydration, Vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants, zucchini is unbeatable. With nearly 94% water content and fiber, it’s a low-calorie option (just 23 calories in 100 grams of cooked zucchini) perfect for summer.

Mushrooms

Rich in Vitamin D and B6, mushrooms noticeably shrink when stir-fried due to their high water content. Including mushrooms in your summer diet supports heart health and combats cellular damage.

Bell Peppers

Whether roasted, added to stir-fries, or stuffed, bell peppers are incredibly hydrating, containing 90-92% water. Packed with Vitamin B, carotenoids, and potassium, they’re a versatile addition to summer meals.

In addition to these, consider incorporating other water-rich content from celery, spinach, radishes, and cauliflower into your summer diet to maintain overall well-being during the warmer months.