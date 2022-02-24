5 foods to instantly boost your mood

When you need a quick boost, you might automatically reach for a candy bar or cookie, but sugary treats aren’t likely to make you feel better. There are foods, however, that can help improve your mood by providing key nutrients and boosting ‘feel-good’ brain chemicals.

The scientific community still has much to learn about how our diet influences our moods. While we don’t have the whole story yet, we certainly have some clues.

Basically, the science of how food affects our moods is based on this equation: Dietary changes bring about changes in our brain structure, chemistry, and physiology, which lead to — changes in behavior!

Studies have shown there are quite a few things we can do, food-wise, to help stabilize our moods. I’ve listed some of them below. I advise following as many of these suggestions as possible so that you have all your food/mood ducks in a row. These suggestions offer many other health benefits, too, so you have nothing to lose.

Here are five foods that can help lift your mood when you’re feeling down.

Fatty fish

Fatty fish consists of omega-3 fatty acids that help in fighting depression. Fish like salmon and tuna are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that are essential for brain development and improve your mood swings.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate not only feels good to eat but it is so rich in compounds that may increase the feel-good chemicals in your brain. It certainly releases the endorphin and serotonin levels that are linked to a happy mood.

Bananas

Bananas are high in vitamin B6 that helps release dopamine and serotonin chemicals in your body. They instantly energize you and boost your mood making you feel fresh and in control. Bananas keep your blood sugar levels and mood stable.

Nuts

Nuts are a great choice of a healthy snack. They are great for munching on as midnight munchies or as a side dish. Certain nuts and seeds lower your risk of depression and help in the development of your brain cells.

Oats

Oats are a great breakfast food and can be eaten along with bananas as cereal in your milk. They are amazing instant mood boosters and they can keep you in good spirits all day long. You can also eat them at night before bedtime for a good night’s sleep.