The term ‘yoga’ does not cater to any particular section of people. It is a universal term which has a deeper meaning associated with every individual. However, many people have contrasting opinions about yoga.

While a few believe that it is associated with religious activity, some people believe that yoga is for the people who follow a vegetarian or vegan diet. But that is not the case. The 5000-year old tradition is practised for ages for all age groups and is still a popular culture amongst the youth.

Eylin Pérez, a yoga instructor and a student feels fortunate to practise yoga every day.

She is a yoga teacher hailing from Lima, Peru. Through the yoga sessions, Eylin has witnessed a tremendous change in her life. Recalling the time after her first yoga workshop in 2001, Eylin stated that it was indeed a peaceful session.

Before becoming a yoga teacher, she had her plans of getting into the field of medicine. After that, she tried her hand in becoming a pastry chef. For the same, she got certified and graduated from Le Cordon Bleu, in Peru. From both the professions, none had a strong impact like yoga in her life.

It was during the senior year in high school in 2010 when Pérez attended a Power Yoga class in her hometown.

The sessions had a great impact on her day-to-day life. Calling the asanas a big challenge, Eylin feels that yoga has helped her in knowing herself better.

“Not only it has improved my strength physically, but I have become strong on an emotional and spiritual level as well,” she said. After years of practice, Eylin got the recognition of a certified yoga teacher.

In 2015, she attended the first training of becoming a yoga teacher. During the same time, she had to undergo two surgeries after suffering from endometriosis. With the deteriorating health, yoga and meditation were the only saviours in her life.

In 2017, she even underwent an ankle surgery that made her bedridden. With time, yoga helped her in overcoming all the difficulties of life.

Sharing her experience of what she has learnt from yoga and meditation over the years, Eylin said, “Going with the flow is what I have learnt in these years. I have noticed that we make things complicated by thinking and over-analyzing too much. Yoga has helped me in balancing the overall well-being. The most beautiful lesson it teaches is to be calm and live in the present rather than thinking about the future.”

In the last few years, Eylin Pérez has been attending various yoga workshops in different countries like India, Netherlands, France, Bali, USA and Nepal. As of now, the yoga teacher is based in Doha. She is hopeful to travel to other parts of the world once the travel restrictions get eased after the COVID-19 epidemic.