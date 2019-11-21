Vikram Swain of Odisha is a well-known gymnast and choreographer who always believed that a positive attitude can make your dreams come true.

He proved his mettle by bagging himself a massive opportunity as a dance, gymnastics, and action trainer for actors Tiger Shroff, Athiya Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi, Sayesha Sehgal and many more.

Coming from a remote village, Antarigam in Odisha, Vikram’s journey is inspiring. He hails from the proverbial ‘hand to mouth’ family where he has seen the darkest hours of life. When he was 9, he used to work in a park for a meager amount of Rs 400 as a salary with which he bought food and milk for his infant brother. Later, he moved to Surat where he got equipped with the art of embroidery. With a better hope for earning, Vikas moved to Mumbai where he started working as a cleaner. Once he got extremely fascinated by the kids practicing gymnastics at Juhu Beach and he joined them for practicing and made it a weekend routine for himself. On one such occasion, Vikram was spotted by Tiger Shroff who offered him the job of his personal trainer. Later, Vikram also discovered his flair for dance given his extremely flexible physical traits.

He was hired as a trainer by many other celebrities after which he evolved as a reputed athlete and dance trainer. He got his card as an assistant choreographer and went on to assist famous choreographer Ahmed Khan. Swain has ardently helped some big stars shake a leg for blockbusters like Heropanti, Baaghi, Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kaabil, All Is Well, Airlift, Welcome 2, War, Phantom, etc. and is currently working on Baaghi 3. Today, Vikram Swain is traveling worldwide for various projects taking the responsibility of his younger brother’s education (pursuing an MBA) and managing his home both at Odisha and Mumbai. Vikram endlessly thanks Tiger Shroff, Sooraj Pancholi, and Shaheen (Sayesha Sehgal’s mother) for his success.