Dubai is advancing at a very good pace and is in the business of changing perceptions. The residents there are showing their artistic expression and creative side and that’s where David Bekhazi has taken the lead.

He is a Lebanese influencer now living in Dubai and has curated the content on social media that shows the world the art and culture of the Middle East through his perspective. His growing popularity on Instagram has made him one of the most influential influencers today.

As he says, “I want to bring inspiration to the world through art and storytelling.” His posts are not just photos but it tells a story about his life, experiences and how the art and culture of the region have impacted him.

His content grabbed everyone’s attention and in 2019, he was chosen as an ambassador for Dubai Tourism; thus giving everyone an insight into everything Dubai has to offer. His artistic side is a reflection of his work. David has worked as a creative director in top advertising agencies for over 15 years. With working on campaigns for the international and local clients, the influencer recently moved with his work as he got into the Public Relations agency. It is an exciting step by him and we are really looking forward to his work.

Travel has also been an important part of his lifestyle. Bekhazi loves to explore different places in the world and meet new people. The year 2019 has been a rollercoaster ride for him and he has already done a tour of Europe, Amsterdam, London, Greece and Paris. We are really looking at what his next travel destination would be. Rather than clicking pictures, David Bekhazi lives in the moment and captures photos that have a story to tell. Well, this is just the beginning for the influencer and we are absolutely sure that he will be the next big thing who is embodying the idea of living every experience and is living an adventurous life.