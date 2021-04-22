Sunil`s Day Turns Dark and Sakshi`s ‘9 Yards Of Silk’ are hugely entertaining novels.

With the rapidly growing and changing world, things are vastly moving towards digitization. Means of entertainment are also limited from books and even Television to the smartphone in everyone’s pocket. People are at liberty to watch various stories of their choice on OTT platforms.

Almost every book gets the Kindle version. In such a situation, it becomes the responsibility of new writers to engage readers back to the world of books.

Sunil Sihag ‘Gora’ and Sakshi Kiran are two such newbies in the literary universe who marked their names with their debut releases. While Sunil’s work depicts a tale of unrequited love that stays in the heart of the protagonist as well as readers, Sakshi has retold an age-old story in a brilliant way.

Sunil`s Day Turns Dark

Sunil Sihag ‘Gora’ is a social activist and emerging screenplay writer. His writing style is to the point, not prose- crazy that makes a lasting impression on the readers. His debut novel DAY TURNS DARK is a visceral portrait of love. It is a tale of young love, friendships, molarities, and sacrifices. A gripping love story of Nitin and Herleen ends with their separation. This entertaining love story gives an experience of how to handle all the ups and downs in life.

The novel bears two different shades, the first shade begins with cute, sweet, and naughty things which memorize childhood days, and make us laugh. The second shade of the story is unique which is opposite to the first shade. The climax of the story startled the readers. Does it show what if even after the years of separation if someone deeply in love with you is found? This conveys how luck plays an unexpected role in life that leads to changes in life.

The protagonist Nitin is an interesting character. His choices make us feel surprised. He is lovable, kind-hearted, and more passionate about his life and sometimes we feel angry because of his selfish move and also his impotence to go against his principles. He never makes his attitude lower even for his loved ones or closest ones.

Harleen’s character is the disaster girl because of the reckless behaviour she lost Nitin. In the beginning, she is a strong-willed girl but when she entered into the relationship, she became imperfect.

Sakshi`s 9 Yards of Silk

Sakshi Kiran works with a software firm as an engineer. Her first book “9 Yards of Silk” was a unique take on age-old Dushyant/Shakuntala and Menaka/Vishwamitra tale from AdiParva, Mahabharata. Sakshi believes that Hindu Vaidic/Puranic texts have a lot of stories that need to be told to this generation. The epics of Mahabharata and Ramayana have so many small events besides the main story. These could be elaborated to shape a whole new book.

About “9 Yards of Silk”: Shakuntala lives with her son Bharat in a deep forest. One fine day Bharat reminds her of his father, resulting in upsetting her. As the child goes out to play a celestial maiden Menaka appears in front of her who offers friendship, sharing their stories with each other. Menaka tells her about Kaushik, a sage to whom she was sent by Indra for disturbing his fierce penance and how they ended up falling for one another.

Shakuntala also shares her story of meeting and marrying the charming prince of Hastinapur who later abandoned her. During the conversation, Shakuntala finds blessings in her life, why she was abandoned by her parents at birth and how her estranged husband was just a victim of circumstances for leaving her. After Menaka’s departure, Dushyant returns to her in the hope of reuniting with family. Now it is Shakuntala’s turn to decide. What would she choose?

Though her love for literature shall always be inclined more towards History and Vedic/puranic stories and she does look forward to writing more exploring that genre but with her next release, she will be exploring an Office chronicle that revolves around a few interns surviving one hard time boss.