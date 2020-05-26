“There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure.” – Yair Dabush says it is a quote he lives by. Thanks to his failures and hard work, he was able to build a known gaming YouTube channel named “YairDD” with millions of views. He is one of the most renowned names in Israel’s YouTube community, thanks to his Clash Royale and Fortnite videos.

He is 22 years old and was born in Herzliya, Israel. His dream since he was a kid was to be a successful businessman and a YouTuber. He loves acting and used to participate in every school play. Years later, he accomplished his goals by being a successful YouTuber and by having many lucrative ventures.

Yair says what blew up his channel was the videos he made playing Clash Royale challenges and donating to YouTube Fortnite streamers if they are able to complete the mission he gives them life. He tried a lot of different games and video ideas before he started getting recognition, which shows how hard work pays off and you can’t be scared to fail, as failures help you.

Yair also used this platform and the views he has to help the needy, by using Fortnite to earn money for charity. He made a Fortnite support a creator code and told his followers that the money he makes from the code will go to charity which generated thousands of dollars that were later donated to a couple of local charities.

On being asked how he thinks failures helped him succeed, he said, “I love failing, is it weird to say that? When I fail, I always learn what I should do differently next time and it always gets better. Also, when I fail a lot and then I succeed, it always makes the success so much better, the feeling of succeeding after months of failures is sweet and there is no other feeling in the world that comes close to that.”