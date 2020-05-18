Pankaj Kumar is a Bollywood singer and a music composer. He had a fascination towards music since childhood due to which he started music at an early age which helped him to gather knowledge about music.

He started singing by listening to the radio in the early stages. People have been mesmerized by his soulful voice. Bollywood music composition by Pankaj Kumar “Fariyad Sun Fakira” is a Sufi song featuring famous playback singer Asha Bhosle along with Javed Ali and Pankaj Kumar.

Asha has sung about 16,000 songs in film and non-film albums and her fans are spread all over the world. Apart from Hindi, she has also sung many songs in Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Malayalam, English and Russian languages. She sang her first song in the year 1948.

Javed Ali is also an Indian playback singer who has been singing songs in Hindi films since 2000.

This Sufi song by Pankaj Kumar with the celebrities was the subject of many praises by the audience. It has also been praised on social media. A lot of other music videos have also been launched by Pankaj Kumar on his YouTube channel which have been appreciated by the viewers.

He was awarded best singer and silver play button on YouTube by fans on his YouTube channel. During the recent lockdown, Pankaj Kumar has published a new song titled “Dil Ne Tere Dil Se” with playback singer Khushbu Jain. He has composed a new original song “Waqt Ki Tasveerein” based on the current situation and will be released soon.

He has been lately working on new compositions for new singers as well.