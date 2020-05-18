Sahra Ardah and Roshan Bhondekar, two talented personalities from different countries, were blessed with a baby boy in Madrid, Spain recently. This news has stirred immense happiness amongst their friend and family circles.

Sahra Ardah (also known as Sara Canizal Sardon) is an international artist and teacher of Spanish descent recognized internationally for the effectiveness of her teaching methods. Born and brought up in a middle-class family in Salamanca, Spain, Sahra is the first and only Spaniard who holds the title of merit granted by the great Egyptian master Zaza Hassan for her humility to learn and her ability to teach and spread her original method.

Sahra has a PhD in History of Art from the University of Salamanca (2009), and Journalism Master Honours from the Complutense University of Madrid, Spain (2009-2011). Her academic training has led her to delve into the origins of oriental dance and Arabic folklore.

In December 2018, she married Roshan Bhondekar. Sahra published the first book, ‘The University of Salamanca from the post-war period to the present: Architectural heritage and urban transcendence (Spanish Edition) April 2013, and later on in 2018 she was the co-author of ‘The Frame – an art of optimism; with her husband and released it on their marriage ceremony held at Tumsar in India on December 30th, 2018 in a traditional Marathi ceremony.

Sahra Ardah has been running a dance academy for the last 6 plus years based out of Madrid, Spain to empower the hidden talent of girls/women to teach professional dance; specializing in oriental dance.

Roshan Bhondekar is an Indian-born Spanish filmmaker and a well-known author from Tumsar, Maharashtra, India. Roshan Bhondekar’s journey has always been inspiring to many. Being the eldest son who has come from poor family background, it was tough for Roshan and his family as they had to struggle for a two-time meal and that’s what kicked the author to do something big.

With his sheer dedication and hard work, Roshan has come so far. The celebrated author has also written books like The Frame: An Art of Optimism and Love – The Key to Optimism: Path Towards Happiness.

The author is well-known for two of his most celebrated short films titled ‘The Shoes’ and ‘Hausla Aur Raste’ that have won global recognition.

“We are more than happy as we are blessed with a baby boy on 12th May 2020, named as ‘Leonardo’. We were waiting for the arrival of the baby for the last nine months. I am happily married to my best friend and soulmate for the last 2 years. People are asking us about the name chosen for the newborn baby as are giving reference of the well-known artist named Leonardo da Vinci, known for creating artwork, hence we have decided to,” said Sahra Ardah.