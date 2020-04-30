After winning big at the Global Film competition in San Diego (California) for recognition for Liberation/ Social Justice/Protest and also getting an official Selection in F5: FPP Financial Focus FilmFest, Florida – the United States for Audience Choice Award, Roshan Bhondekar’s The Shoes bags another milestone.

The short film by written and directed by Indian-born Spanish filmmaker Roshan Bhondekar has won special mentions from the ‘Global Shorts’ Film Competition in Los Angeles. The Shoes is an exciting short film, which is based on Global social issues like child education and poverty.

Jeff Hudgins who chairs ‘Global Shorts’ Film Competition, had this to say about the latest winners, “Global Shorts is a Los Angeles-based international awards competition that recognizes short films with a runtime of 50 minutes or less. It is a sister competition of One-Reeler, an IMDb-recognized short film competition that accepts films 12 minutes or less. Each of our competitions has separate categories, judges, and Awards packages. Attracting filmmakers from all over the world, our competitions emphasize original, impactful storytelling – the same qualities film festivals and distributors look for. Past competition Winners have also won or been nominated for: BAFTAs, British Independent Film Awards, Cannes Film Festival Awards, Emmys, Genie Awards, Golden Globes, Saturn Awards. Some of the countries we have received Winning submissions from include: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, UK, USA”.

Talking about the same, Roshan Bhondekar shares, “We never thought that our small efforts towards film making while addressing social issues will give us international awards, as on today we have received 6 international awards for ‘The Shoes’ alone. The special feeling when audiences from different parts of the world are appreciating our ideas, we will keep doing best for bringing the best talent and ideas on the screen. Honoured to be participated along with powerful Hollywood projects”

The man behind the short film, Roshan Bhondekar hails from a small town named Tumsar from Maharashtra, India. From a 300 sqft house with 6 people to a plush apartment in Spain, Roshan Bhondekar’s journey has been inspiring and how!

Being the eldest song coming from a poor family background, it was tough for Roshan and his family as they had to struggle for a two-time meal and that’s what kicked the author to do something big. Roshan managed to secure admission to a polytechnic college and later bought his own house after completing his engineering and ever since then there was no looking back for him.

The author has also written books like The Frame: An Art of Optimism and Love – The Key to Optimism: Path Towards Happiness. Also, his another short film Hausla Aur Raste, too won prestigious awards during International film festivals, one during the Delhi Shorts International Film Festival as ‘Special Festival Mention’, in India and another one as ‘Best 1st Time Filmmaker’ Award during Mediterranean Film Festival Cannes.