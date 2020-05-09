The state of Rajasthan is well-known for its extreme climatic conditions and where drought is common. Talking of Higher Education in the sands of the desert is one area which sounded very difficult, but the eyes of Sachin Mathur started sparkling while informing how he has led value-based education in one of the most deprived regions of India where industries and agriculture activities hardly exist.

Sachin Mathur, a management student, who worked with India’s top corporates like Zee Network, CNBC TV 18, Reliance and Tata for more than a decade is now looking after a 56-year-old educational institute, Lachoo Memorial College of Science & Technology situated in the city of Jodhpur, Western Rajasthan. The college was established by his grandfather.

Lachoo College has crafted dreams of thousands of students coming from surrounding places which is extremely adverse in terms of per capita income, droughts and natural calamities are common and a majority of people are involved in small unorganized sectors for their livelihood.

Sachin Mathur told that students from such background do not have any dreams and he enthusiastically continued that Lachoo College teaches students to have a dream and trains them how to strive to realise that dream in various sectors like science, pharmacy, management, information technology & public health.

Sachin Mathur says that to establish a multidisciplinary educational institute was not that tough job but to develop that college in Higher Educational Center with modern facilities and then to get all possible credentials by various regulatory bodies was not so easy.

Sachin Mathur told that Lachoo College is the only standalone Higher Education Institute situated in the sands of Thar recognized as ‘College with Potential for Excellence’ by UGC, Ministry of Human Resource Development; Accredited by NAAC-UGC with ‘A’ Grade; Government of Rajasthan declared as ‘Model College’ in the state; Department of Biotechnology, Government of India identified this college as a research potential centre for the flora and fauna of the desert area and established Bioinformatics Center and selected the college under its ‘Star College Scheme’.