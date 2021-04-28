As the world responds to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we’re seeing a dramatic shift from in-person to online shopping. Consumers are relying on the digital world more than ever and businesses are forced to adapt their strategies and shift towards digital transformation with much more urgency than before.

In the wake of the coronavirus, bricks and mortar retail has slowed to a standstill. As a consequence, many omnichannel retail organizations around the world have been scrambling to improve their digital experiences as their customers flock online.

One such business which has adapted to “the New Normal” really quick is Recode Studios.

Back in late 2019, Recode was doing a lot of offline business with 350 shops in 17 Indian states. But as the pandemic hit the world, the brand suffered a lot. As the pandemic started, everything came to a halt for the brand. This is when Recode decided to go online and launch the website for Recode Studios followed by their newly launched Application – Recode Studios.

The application has numerous categories for different types of products with the aim of increasing the ease of finding items. The Application also features beauty tips and information to enhance customers’ shopping experience and will set up customer care services for the app users which will be handled by a team located at Recode Studios.

App users will be able to contact the Recode Studios team directly and share feedback and suggestions to help the team improve the services of Recode. Recode believes that keeping the customer satisfied with the products’ quality is of utmost importance for a successful business to run but a quick redressal system for every single grievance is what adds on to the reputation of a business in the long run.

“We believe in taking care of each one of our customers by delivering quality products, an active customer support system and the most vibrant collection of new products which keeps the show on. Our aim is not only to capture the entire domestic market but to launch each and every cosmetic product which is unavailable in India. Our vision is to make Atma Nirbhar Bharat a success in India.”

Neetu Bansal enlightens the vision of Recode Studios in a Press Release.

Recode is now moving towards becoming the nation’s largest portal to sell beauty and skincare products from different brands by inviting various domestic products to sell their products on Recode’s website and application by making it a one-stop portal for all the makeup and skincare products a customer is looking for.

Collections from KleenOwipe, Atul Chauhan, Zobha, London Pride Cosmetics, Richa Dave, Riyo herbs and many more are already available at Recode Studios’ portals. The brand aims to get over 100 brands on board by the year-end to sell their products via their portal in 2021.

“Recode believes in strengthening each and every domestic brand along with them and moves ahead towards each and every venture’s goal by empowering the Cosmetic Industry and making it the strongest in the entire market.”