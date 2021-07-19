Businesses performed successfully in the offline market in 2019. But due to the pandemic, many had to shift their businesses elsewhere. Rethinking how technology might fulfil our needs is part of the big reset as corporations and governments envisage a post-COVID-19 future.

In an ever-expanding world, there has been a boom in the acceptance of internet marketing. When the pandemic struck the world, it resulted in losses in every industry. People, on the other hand, swiftly switched from offline to online marketing techniques. Recode Studios has completely embraced internet marketing as a way of growing its business.

Formerly known as Lush looks, the company has changed its name to Recode Studios and is now a PVT LTD enterprise. Previously, they provided services related to beauty products such as nail paints and eyeliners in the domestic market. Despite predictions that the virus would only be around for a short time, it spread quickly and brought lives to a halt.

As the market worsened, it forced numerous firms to close their ventures.

Consequently, the Recode Studios founders came up with the concept of researching the internet industry and re-establishing their brand in the online market, notably through Influencer Marketing on Instagram. They have rebuilt themselves as an e-commerce service platform.

Recode has released their software for both iOS and Android users. They have more than 30 beauty brands on board, including Indulgeo Essentials, Power Gummies, Zobha, Farmstay and Shopaarel to mention a few. The company’s objective is to never settle for less than the best and seek out new possibilities. They are now a community that serves many clients and is looking for significant feedback. Because of their committed and active staff, they give the most reliable service to their customers.

In 2019, they even helped their suppliers explore and create an online market. The brand sells skincare and cosmetics from various companies since they believe in the building process while also assisting others to thrive alongside.

When asked about the present market condition, one of the Recode Studios founders said, “The condition is not normal, but we believe it will soon have a large growth and will be back to normal. No brand will ever die in any circumstances if it has a unique offering.”

They distinguish themselves from the competitors by offering the most unique items, such as a vibrant selection of lipsticks, eyeliners, and other cosmetics. They are the first Indian business to bring neon liners to the market. To give them significance and to fit each for a certain event, their lip colours are named after significant days such as Rose Day, Propose Day, Monday, and Tuesday. They also provide high-quality service, ensuring that the most promising goods are available to remain competitive in the long run.

They are continuously striving towards their goal of being one of the finest e-commerce platforms. After overcoming adversity as a result of covid, the brand has risen stronger and better than its predecessor. Their purpose and vision for their newer business model are extremely clear and defined, and the company’s future appears quite bright.