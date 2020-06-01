Perfecting the science of print technology with India’s heritage and its finest craftsmanship, Ravish Kapoor is a name that commands respect in the Indian design industry. He is the founder of Ravish Kapoor Innovative Invitations under which he creates magnificent, couture invitation cards for various ceremonies. He’s one of the most sought after designers for couples around the globe to design luxurious personalized invitations for their very special events.

A firm believer in living life king size, Kapoor is a self-made man, passionate about his luxurious lifestyle. Spending most of his time in New Delhi, the dynamic designer has a taste for finer things in life. He is a connoisseur of beautiful rare acquisitions, from cigars to watches, wines to luxurious cars.

Ravish Kapoor has an eye for detail and a deep-rooted passion for perfection. The love for beauty permeates through other aspects of his life as well. A thorough epicurean, he simply loves travelling around the world and his experiences inspire him to create more and more outstanding designs.

Kapoor is an absolute family man at heart. “My family is my number one passion, my biggest stress buster,” he says with gleaming eyes as he relates the antics of his son and daughter.

Steeped in luxury, the eponymous brand Ravish Kapoor Innovative Invitations has truly redefined the art of custom made invites. Kapoor always believed in experimenting and creating out-of-the-box invitations. He says couples are willing to experiment and are very open to newer concepts to make their special day more memorable so why not add that extra wow factor to their invites and make their whole experience magical?

Recently, he created high-end and sophisticated designs with the use of various techniques like LED lights, audio chips that play soothing music, LED screens that have personalized buttons for each ceremony and 3D visuals creating a sense of curiosity of what to expect from the event.

A far cry from the typical invitation card, Ravish Kapoor’s invites spell style and elegance and are synonymous with luxury and grandeur.

Like he says “You dream it, We make it”!