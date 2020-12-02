One of the biggest purchases people will make is the home they buy. “Understanding your client’s goals and lifestyle is extremely important when it comes to being placed in the correct mortgage product,” explains Rahul Saggu.

Rahul Saggu, Mortgage Agent at VINE Group, has advised that a mortgage is simply not about obtaining the best interest rate in the market. For example, let’s say you are planning to live in a home for 2 years but take the 5-year rate since its lower. If you decide to move after 2 years there could be a possibility your mortgage cannot be transferred and you need to pay a penalty to break it. So even though you were saving money on the monthly mortgage payments did you really save money?

Rahul Saggu says that he always “goes the extra mile to understand his clients’ goals and dreams – long and short term.” There are a lot of things that go into creating a customized financing plan such as flexibility, portability, lines of credit, ability to borrow more at a future date etc.

The Wilfrid University graduate says that the public has been brainwashed to think the rate is the only important thing when it comes to a mortgage. By better understanding clients’ needs, goals, lifestyles, and values, Rahul can deliver sound financial advice properties that build long-lasting relationships.

Rahul’s experience as a mortgage agent started in 2017 where he felt unfulfilled working on Bay St with RBC. “I felt like just another person progressing through the corporate ladder with no control of my life or fulfilment in what I was doing. I hated knowing the fact that someone was telling me what I was worth per hour, I felt stuck.”

He then attended a REIN seminar where he met the VINE Group. VINE Group has earned the position as Canada’s #1 Mortgage Alliance team in Canada in 2017, 2018, and 2019. They are a team of former bankers who are creative financing experts. They understand financing from the lending institutions point of view and are well-versed in residential and commercial financing.

VINE Group lives by the saying “We are in the people’s business, we just happen to do mortgages.”

Rahul Saggu says, “A business will thrive even more having a personal touch and clients knowing they can count on you to deliver every time. As the real estate market continues to change and grow, clients will always need personalized advice that meets their needs, values, and lifestyles.”