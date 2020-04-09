Punit Balan was the producer of the blockbuster movie of 2018 Mulshi Pattern. A film that spoke about the socially relevant message with agriculture as the backdrop.

Punit Balan, in response to the call of help from the writer and director of Mulshi Pattern – Pravin Tarde, stepped in to assist in these difficult times.

Balan, a young and dynamic entrepreneur and businessman said that because of the lockdown due to Coronavirus, as has been the case with various industries, the film industry too is facing immense losses. The concern is for the daily contract workers who form a part of the production teams. They are the ones who are going to face tough times. I am glad to be of help to these people. I will be donating an amount of Rupees 2.50 lakh to Mulshi Pattern team and Rupees 5 lakh to be given to backstage workers, junior artists from theatre, film and also those from cultural activities that take place in the city. This donation shall be given to Chitrapat Mahamandal, Pune. The cash is to ensure that those in dire need shall be able to get through their monthly ration and basic requirements.

Balan also assured that he will be willing to help again should there be an extension or prolonged lockdown.

Meghraj Rajebhosle, Chairman of Chitrapat Mahamandal thanked Balan for this generous gesture and appealed to film producers to come forward to help and take responsibility of at least 10 people. This will help them to sustain and tide through these difficult times.