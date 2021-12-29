Punit Balan Studios launches its first gripping short film “Good Shot”

Punit Balan Studios started their production with a Box Office Blockbuster, Mulshi Pattern, a Marathi film. The latest offering from the studio is a short film based in Kashmir , directed by Shahnawaz Baqal aka Rufy Khan. An internationally acclaimed film maker who has won accolades at New York Peace film festival, Iran Film Festival, Najaf Film Festival, JIFF and many more.

This film is envisaged towards long-lasting peace in Kashmir and in collaboration with the Indian Army.

Shahnawaz is confident that this film will make an impact and is grateful to Punit Balan for giving him the opportunity to develop this unique short film concept.

Mr. Balan, who has multiple business interests is a keen talent spotter. With the principle aim of spreading the virtues of peaceful coexistence and non violence, the film’s gripping storyline captured by the Talented Director is a project which is supported by the Army and special to his heart.

The project was launched on 15th December 2021 at the CHILLAI KALAN cultural event in Shopian.* Speaking on the occasion, Lt. Gen DP Pandey was particularly happy with the film because it was centered around the vulnerable youth and the ever present danger of them being mislead by ‘White Collar Terrorists’. He appreciated the efforts of Rufy Khan and Mr Punit Balan for this initiative which can recognize and encourage musical talent amongst the youth in the valley*