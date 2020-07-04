Paris-based businessman Hadelin de Ponteves, 31, has achieved a lot at a young age. It’s because of his relentless hard work and dedication that his online education business continues to flourish. So much so, that while the pandemic proved to be a bane for most businesses, Hadelin’s endeavour only witnessed success.

His online education business isn’t just limited to his country. He has trained more than 10 lakh people all over the world, including over 3 lakh people in India, and his business has witnessed an increase in the number of Indian takers during the lockdown period. His initiative had a lot of takers for the Artificial Intelligence course, named ‘Machine Learning A-Z’. From what started with just a few takers, today it is recognized as one of the top AI courses in the world and 1000+ copies are sold every day.

While his business continues to do well, Hadelin now wishes to add another feather to his hat. He wants to hone his creative faculties and showcase them to the world. “I’ve spent the last decade building businesses and making money. Do I want to repeat that in this new decade? Probably not. What I want instead is to develop an artistic soul,” he says, adding that he aspires to turn an actor and explore opportunities in India.

Hadelin is a huge cinema and theatre aficionado. At the age of 10, he did theatre in his hometown, Paris, where he played at Théâtre du Châtelet. During college, he was part of a drama club where he staged William Shakespeare’s works. He remembers Hamlet as the hardest act he ever played. Before starting his business, he trained in acting in Los Angeles for two years. While his business will continue to run, he wants to diligently pursue his passion, acting.

“And like any other endeavour, this will require a strategy,” says Hadelin as he mentions that he will have to train in acting rigorously for which he has chosen India. A lover of India, its culture and food, Hadelin is also passionate about Bollywood. He has travelled across India extensively and his favourite states are Maharashtra, Kerala and Rajasthan. He planned to move to Mumbai this year but could not because of the pandemic. However, this is only postponed as Hadelin is hoping to be able to move to Mumbai before the end of the year.

“I am in India every alternate month since that’s where my major business comes from, but it’s been four months this time that I haven’t been there and I am actually missing Mumbai now. This feeling in my heart confirms that my decision of moving to India is right,” he says.