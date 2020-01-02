After a long journey through Hollywood and the music industry, Iris Stryx is entering the movie world to tell a story of a spiritual awakening that is sure to motivate millions around the globe.

Already having made a name for herself with her persona and vibrant presence, Iris Stryx has made her life inspiration for many people.

Already an established act across Europe and the US, Iris is setting her sights on the rest of the world to tell her story.

Iris, a Billboard 100 artist, found a unique way to tell a story through music that propelled her internationally as a well-known multi-instrumentalist.

In a career spanning several years, Iris established herself as a dynamic director, editor, and special effects artist shooting music videos for major label artists including chart-topping singer Ty Dolla Sign and legendary hip-hop artist Crooked I. However, she struggled with debilitating panic attacks, allowing her to set her sight on spiritual awakening.

Like a typical Hollywood story, Iris bounced back with lessons learned from her journey, crafting a sound to help share those lessons and experiences. Becoming one of the best-known artists in her field, Iris is now taking a step back to the lens in order to tell her story.

At the core of her music are topics such as compassion, kindness, and an egoless lifestyle, so the journey is sure to inspire the masses to triumph over challenges.