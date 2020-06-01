Thea Dsuzza was born and brought up in Mumbai and during her childhood days, she would spend most of the time travelling and exploring different destinations with her parents. She is especially fond of Goa which she calls like her second home.

Thea Dsuzza has been inspired by her role model Miley Cyrus from a young age. She has also participated in competitions like Face of the Year, May Queen Bahrain, and Miss Goa which gave her huge exposure during her teenage days. She started her journey to becoming a model at the age of 19.

Being a fan of Hannah Montana from her childhood days, Thea Dsuzza has always been mesmerized with the kind of role she would play in the series as an actor, singer, and performer. The Triple Threat role of Miley Cyrus has made an electrifying impact on her mind and now she wants to become an actress.

She has started with a beauty pageant and print shoot.

After working two years extensively with many different print media and modelling assignments, she started making her name in the acting industry and thus there were many roles that were offered to her when she was 22.

The huge turning point of her career was getting one of the biggest Alt Balaji series—Ragni MMS 2.

The show was a huge hit on the Internet and got millions of views, becoming one of the hit series of Alt Balaji. Thea Dsuzza’s work has been appreciated by many industry experts and viewers.

After the success of Ragni MMS 2, she was offered a role in the web series XXX uncensored. The year 2019 has been one of the most flourishing years of her career.

She loves instant gratification and a sense of creating a difference in society.

If we talk about her vision for the future, it’s just the start of a journey and there are many milestones that she wants to accomplish, including an opportunity to work in a Bollywood movie.

She says she would love to play a gangster or a spy in the near future.

She has been a great learner and loves to try different things. She loves to spend her free time on personal growth by getting involved in things like dancing, singing, and swimming. She has also been doing training for Salsa and Kathak.

She is a spiritual person who loves to dive deep in inner peace with yoga and meditation practices daily.

Apart from her sensuous personality and attractive body, she always believes in being humble and has gratitude towards everything in society. She always tries to become the best version of herself and a well-substantiated person in life.