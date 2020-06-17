Mrs United Nations Shraddha Kasar Kakkad has just not won an international Pageant, Mrs United Nations 2018, but also won hearts of people by distributing masks, sanitizers, and gloves to not only the needy but government’s frontline support like police, doctors and traffic authorities under the aegis of Arun Narke Foundation.

Shraddha very well holds the characteristics of action, vision, spirituality and compassion.

Mrs United Nations international beauty pageant was held from 21 to 28 July 2018 in America. Models from 80 countries participated in it and winner Shraddha Kakkad presented Asia continent. Shraddha aced all the rounds, from fashion to cooking and marked her victory. She might also come up with her debut web series on Zee5 soon.

Shraddha had to start from a very young age. She even had to sell SIM cards in order to earn for herself but her struggling period shaped her as a winner she is today. In the year 2000, Shraddha had won Miss Nasik beauty pageant.

While pursuing her degree in Interior Designing at Sinhagad College, she won the title of Miss Pune. After this, she participated in Mrs India Homemakers in 2018 and added one more feather to her hat as a runner up. Now she has made Asia proud with her victory at Mrs United Nations. Apart from this she is an entrepreneur and has her own real estate company.

While talking about her victory Shraddha said, “There were many participants with me from all around the world in this competition and it sure was a tough nut to crack. I had faith in myself and I participated in each round with all my hard work and passion and it led me to my goal as a winner. I am happy and proud that I could represent and win for my country and my continent.”

Shraddha is all set to put a foot forward in acting as well. Sources say that she is coming up with her debut web series on Zee5 soon.

She would also like to pass on her knowledge and experiences to the upcoming models for shaping their life and dreams as winners.