You might have seen her hosting travel, business and lifestyle shows on television but Ritwika Gupta has a solid fanbase on social media. Her blog, Spotlight, is all about corporate style. One look at her Instagram feed and you can tell that there is something fresh about her.

Ritwika was 22 when she moved to Mumbai from Singapore, and within a couple of months, she was cast in a play. She later starred in a series on MTV, appeared in several ads and began presenting shows on television and online. Around 2013, Ritwika began her blog, Spotlight. Today, it is one of the few blogs in India that brings personality back into the workplace through what we wear.

“I feel people relate to my style because it’s easy and affordable. I design looks that can be easily re-created. I mix formal, smart-casual and casual looks because different workplaces have different dress codes. Given the lack of variety and hefty price tags, work outfits can get predictable and boring. I just wanted to inspire other women to look and feel their best during their 9-5.”

A television anchor by day, Ritwika shoots 3-4 times a week and prefers to style her own looks. She notes that her style has evolved over the years, but still sticks to certain, basic rules. So – what are the corporate styles to look forward to in 2020?

“This season, I’m digging the shirt dress. It looks good on almost any body type and the length (past the knee) qualifies as a professional dress choice. For me, the fit is very important. You should know which silhouette flatters you the most. I love wearing blazers for my shoots. It’s easy to style with any ensemble, any taste, age and profession. And always remember that less is more – it’s always quality over quantity.” she shares.

Having roots in Bengal, we asked her how much of a Bengali she is, and she told us that she’d like to credit her love for the performing arts to her Bengali upbringing. Interestingly, Ritwika’s YouTube channel consists of diverse dance videos, ranging from classical to belly and Bollywood, that have crossed over 700,000 views.

“I love how unlike before there are so many ways to showcase your talents on digital today, be it any creative pursuit. I’ve trained in Bharatanatyam for a couple of years and I feel so liberated when I dance. It’s also a great form of exercise for the stressful lifestyle I lead.” she explains.

On the work front, Ritwika is happy juggling her television career and her blog. She also has an indie film lined up this year. “It’s a fun and challenging time for me but I believe there are no shortcuts in life. You got to be confident and keep believing in yourself because if you don’t, no one else will,” she signs off.