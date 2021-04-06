Being an entrepreneur might sound appealing, but it takes a lot of dedication, knowledge and passion for succeeding. That’s why many successful people we see today are confident, ready to take risks and always curious to learn more. In today’s time, many of them start working on their entrepreneurial dream at a young age. Rawalpindi’s Massab Shoukat also did the same.

At the age of 18, Massab learned everything he could about e-commerce and digital marketing. He started working as a PR manager, learned the method of work, ways to attract clients and maintain a reputation in the market. Soon, he started his own digital ventures – Fastgiveawaysofficial and Fastgiveawaysagency.

Massab has a wide range of clientele list – from celebrities, marketing agencies to Facebook ad gurus. His out of the box thinking and deep knowledge about trends, networking and social media worked in his favour. Today, he is an expert in Google search engine optimization (SEO), forum discussion practices to increase Google rankings and paying ad placements on blogs.

In the last 2 years since Massab Shoukat started Fastgiveawaysofficial and Fastgiveawaysagency, he has helped in the growth of his companies and others. Last year, his agencies witnessed a global expansion, and he deals with clients from the USA, Australia and Canada.

When asked about his journey, the entrepreneur says, “I always wanted to run my own companies. Internet is a great place to learn something new every day. When I first decided to start my own companies, I had it all planned. It is important to plan but also open to ideas. I remained focus and consistent. I hope the year 2021 also works in my favour. I want to have a strong presence at the international level too. It feels good to see all the efforts paying off so well. It gives me the confidence to keep going on.”