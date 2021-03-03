The internet is home to anything and everything. All the tips and tricks are available over the web and it has indeed made people’s lives easier. Having said that, there are also various myths about several topics that people tend to believe. It is a known fact that beauty is a fascination of every woman, and with the internet being an open book, there are many beauty hacks they follow.

However, half of the beauty myths available over the digital ecosystem are false. To bring out the truth, celebrated makeup artist Reshu Malhotra raises the curtain from the beauty misconceptions that people usually follow.

Reshu Malhotra needs no introduction as she has established herself as a significant name in the beauty industry. The beauty blogger over the years has given beautiful makeovers to her clients and the magical touch she has is commendable. Having worked with all sorts of females; right from teenagers to old women, Reshu Malhotra with her experience of almost a decade filters out some of the most common myths that she has heard in her career so far.

Starting with it, Malhotra began with the most common problem faced by teenagers – zit or pimples on the face.

While there are remedies to get rid of pimples, one myth that teenagers usually believe in is that toothpaste is a great remedy to get away from pimples. Speaking about it, Reshu said, “Don’t apply any products on the skin that are not recommended by the dermatologists. Toothpaste contains harsh ingredients like sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate. They work brilliantly to clean teeth but are very bad when it comes to skin. There are chances of spots staying for a lifetime after applying toothpaste on your face or the skin.”

Additionally, teens use face scrubs to get rid of acne. Well, Reshu suggests that scrubbing away pimples on the face can worsen the skin. She further reveals that pimples get busted while applying a face scrub and there are chances of bacteria getting spread over the face.

Besides this, another myth that people believe in is that foundations are used to cover up the worse skin and hide imperfections. However, Malhotra believes that it is not a long-term solution. “I believe that the foundation might be a temporary solution but good skincare is of utmost importance over makeup,” added Reshu.

All the beauty enthusiasts who are into fitness have constant pressure to maintain a physique. A misconception that people have in their mind is eating carbs will gain excessive fat. “To some extent, I would say carbs promote body fat. But eating the right carbs can make things easier. Replace rice with brown rice for that matter. It is the solution to maintain body weight,” said the beauty artist.

Well, the list of makeup and beauty myths goes on, but Malhotra strongly recommends not to believe in such misconceptions rather consult a makeup artist or a dermatologist.

The Dubai-based blogger in her incredible career has got the opportunity to style an array of Bollywood divas including Jacqueline Fernandez, Urvashi Rautela, Ileana D’Cruz, Divya Khosla Kumar, Kalki Koechlin, Shriya Saran and many more.

Her work in the beauty industry has rightly helped her achieve her goals and today Reshu Malhotra is one of the prominent makeup artists across the Middle East and India. She has a beauty studio in Dubai named ‘The Artist Beauty Lounge’ that is running successfully for more than 6 years now.

With having done a variety of beauty and makeup courses, Reshu Malhotra’s knowledge and skill have rightly made her a trusted name in the glamour world.