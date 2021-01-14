The fashion industry has been one of the most lucrative and it doesn’t take time for the clothing apparels to become outdated. Every day there are new style trends in the market, so it is of utmost importance that the brands be in-sync with what’s working the best among the fashionistas. While many have earlier claimed that streetwear fashion has come to an end, but it has not.

There has been an upsurge in the streetwear apparels and today’s era is all about those funky and comfy outfits. Gadzhi, a London-based brand has grabbed everyone’s attention with having a variety of outfits, thus bringing modern fashion to the forefront. Iman Gadzhi, the man behind this fashion apparel, always focused on one aspect – keeping style and comfort on the same page. Founded in 2019, Gadzhi is a favourite go-to clothing brand of every millennial across the UK.

Along with its unique collection of outfits, Gadzhi has got several season releases for the fashion lovers. Be it cargos, heavy-cotton t-shirts, oversized hoodies or printed tees; Gadzhi offers quality at a reasonable price. Iman, while speaking about the brand, stated that the comfort level of the customer is what matters the most for Gadzhi. “You carry confidence when you are comfortable in your outfits. Make sure you are up to date from the tip to the toe,” said the entrepreneur.

His fashion brand till date has made collaborations with an ample number of influencers, designers, musicians and artists. Upcoming singer-songwriter-rapper JORDS is the latest name who has collaborated with the fashion brand. The core reason behind Gadzhi becoming successful is its marketing strategy and the quality it provides to the customers at an affordable rate.

Keeping in mind the customer feedback, Gadzi has hit the bullseye, and there has been an upward trend in the sales of its outfits. The clothing apparel this year is planning to launch a wide collection of outfits as well as fashion accessories. Recently, it had launched an innovative range of blue light blockers. Along with clothing, the brand has gradually expanded its collection, and it has many products lined up for its launch in 2021.