Age was truly no bar for Kanthi Dutt who had set out on a journey to break stereotypes and carve out a unique niche for himself in the business world.

Starting his career at the age of 12, Kanthi Dutt is a well-established businessman from Hyderabad, India and is a proud owner and CEO of a branding solutions & entertainment company named Spartans Media.

Currently 20, Kanthi stood out tall battling all the difficulties that came in his way during the initial days of setting up his business. Hailing from the background of an educationalist family brought in a lot of setbacks for Kanthi, with the age factor being one of the major concerns. Ageism played with his emotional strength.

Setting up a new business venture always comes with multiple responsibilities and a lot of hitches and this became the driving force for Kanthi to move forward and hit the ground running.

Over the years, Kanthi has worked with many leading brands like Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, Telangana Tourism, Andhra Pradesh Tourism, Bajaj Electricals, Colors TV, Reebok, TruJet Airlines, Coco-Cola to name a few.

Kanthi Dutt has also founded 1CroreTees, a smart social initiative to raise funds for creating better literacy standards in rural areas.

For his huge body of work, Kanthi has been awarded the Best Young Entrepreneur by Vizag District Business Forum and Telangana Rashtra Sarwabhowma Award 2019 by the Government of Telangana.

At the age of 20, Kanthi has had made his mark as a business target consultant as well. His mantra of hard work, determination and smart managerial skills have gone ahead to prove that age is no bar to achieve anything in life.

Apart from acing his entrepreneurial ventures, Kanthi is also focused on helping enterprising young minds by investing in several startups.