Everybody has music for themselves. Nature has it too. In every aspect, we hear music. Music is an art of expression that soothes even the hardest of the souls. It is a part of our everyday life. Our heart makes a beat and that rhythm gives harmony to the body. The swoosh of the wind, the splash of the ocean, and the shake of the earth, all have music in them. That’s why music-makers integrate heart and a piece of them in their masterpieces.

In this chaotic scene, many are discouraged to make something new. It is the lack of energy and emotion, or maybe the stability of mental, physical, and emotional aspects deeply affect potential creators, but there is one great music enthusiast who surpassed all these amidst the disturbance—Jamie Raine.

Jamie Raine is an English national. He resides in Durham City in England. He is a young beatmaker who currently serves pretty amusing beats especially dedicated to the people experiencing distress during this pandemic. At the age of 20, Raine has impressed a lot of music makers as well as singers. His social media following is in thousands. Putting his strength and passion all at once makes him very successful in his venture in the industry.

Raine made a huge impact on the hip hop industry in Europe and the United Kingdom. The emerging beat producer made a great emphasis on his music by touching the souls of the listeners. His pieces are originally innovative and fruitful. His purpose is not only to provide a good substance of lyric for the listeners but also to establish a pleasant ambience to alleviate the sentiments everyone is facing right now.

His music hits differently for the reason that his creations are genuine. His music has been released on Spotify and YouTube. His much-anticipated album was released on June 2, 2020. It has a title, “Already Fallen”. His album was followed by another single. The title of the release is “Drive Down” in which he collaborated with Sam Prestwich.

Jamie Raine also worked with a lot of recording artists in his country. He has been producing great quality of beats and music drops since then. His debut album is an outstanding one and it helped in boosting his career in the music industry.

While talented beatmakers are always underrated, Jamie Raine dragged the gateway to the senses of the crowd. A song without a soothingly nice beat would not hit much of the audience.

Jamie Raine has been serving the music world. His 201 art pushed him to a whole new level of production. His excellence has been a stimulus and a motivation for all other inventive creators. It is not only the talent that drives people to succeed. Affirmative, beats are originally made by the heart.