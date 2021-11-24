An inspiring story of a budding hairstylist and entrepreneur: Varun Attri

People speak a lot about youngsters exceeding boundaries in their chosen industries, and they also particularly mention their incredible talents and skills in what they choose to do in their careers. However, there are still a few youngsters, especially in India, who have shown the world that when hard work combines with modern-day ideas and visions, revolutions are created.

Making people understand the same in the world of salon is a prominent hairstylist and entrepreneur in the industry named Varun Attri, whose swift rise in the industry has turned heads and helped him create his unique niche with his ability in using the latest technologies and products to cater to the specific needs and requirements of each of his clients.

Varun Attri is today known as a master hairstylist for a reason, as he has earned not just clients from our country but also outside India to get the look they desire from him. He is a Delhiite, and his brands “Varun Attri unisex salon” as well as “VA Products” have further helped him raise his stocks in an industry already overflowing with many other talented beings. One of the many reasons that have brought him to the forefront of the salon space is his ability to play with texture services the way no one can imagine. He has his own techniques of colour. Also, his chemical work is too strong, and he also makes sure to never compromise on the quality of products.

He not just attained mastery in the field but also focused on the education aspect for training many other budding talents across the industry. So many aspiring hairstylists have learned clever techniques from his masterclass, as he aims to provide free hairdressing education to people who desire to make it huge like him in the industry. At a very early age, Varun Attri has become a known figure in the industry for all these reasons and much more, which has allowed him to gain more than 100 Indian celebrities as his clients and has given him the opportunity to style models.

When it comes to makeup, nails, beauty, and of course, hair, Varun Attri has become the go-to person, who apart from running his salon and brands successfully, also ensures to educate more from the low-income groups.