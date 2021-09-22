An inspiration to many : Seema Singh and her NGO Meghashrey

Mumbai based Seema Singh is an inspiration to many privileged men and women. She has been a well-known social – entrepreneur. Being the founder of the Meghashrey NGO, her aim is to work for the betterment of underprivileged people and to feed the hungry in India.

As a homemaker turned social – entrepreneur, she has started her Organization in the year 2000 to work with underprivileged children, youth and women and their families with an aim to help them pursue a better standard of life and better future.

Since her NGO ‘Meghashrey’ inception, she has been helping underprivileged people, a number of children and young women. Through her works, Seema Singh and her NGO have made a significant contribution to humanity. The objective of her NGO Meghashrey is to provide a better future to those who can’t have it. Her organization looks into the empowerment of women, quality education for children, food donation and much more.

She has been active as a social worker for the past 20 years and has done numerous social activities to change human lives. Over the year, she has organized a number of food drives, education-related initiatives, campaigns and social activities.

Being a passionate woman herself, she has generously contributed a lot to the lives of several women seeking professional assistance. Her main goal is to help women become independent by helping them set up their own small business units. Almost all of her initiatives for social causes are self-funded. She and her team relentlessly work towards a better and brighter future for young India.