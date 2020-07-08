Golden Shine Cultural Welfare Trust, an NGO, that has been proactively working towards musical solutions for specially-abled, is about to launch two of its benchmark innovations. Since the NGO itself is being run by differently-abled, the founders Ankur Gupta, Chetna Nagpal and Mohit Rathor understand the requirement for bringing out musical innovation; they are launching Swarrit, the music learning app for the people with different abilities along with an easy guide tactile guitar chord book on 13 July 2020 at 11 AM from Facebook live.

Every new day brings a new challenge in the lives of the differently-abled people. One such challenge is learning music. For many music lovers, learning music is still something that remains largely inaccessible and inconvenient. The founders of Golden Shine have experienced this hardship themselves which has made them strive innovatively towards developing the product that can bring a change.

Dreamers always dream irrespective of their abilities or disabilities. Hence, for a lot of people who dream to be a world-class musician despite their disabilities, but fail to pursue their passion due to lack of proper infrastructure and facilities, Golden Shine has been working tirelessly to develop a one-stop solution.

The first innovation that is the tactile guitar chord book features some of the basic guitar chords with tactile diagrams and their Braille description beside every cord. This book will aid the specially-abled people to learn the instrument in a much easier and convenient way.

The other innovation that is the revolutionary mobile application Swarrit is about to simplify the music learning for all the music enthusiasts, be it a specially-abled or any individual with a keen music interest.

Through elaborated disciplines for instruments like piano and guitar, anyone can learn music right from the comfort of their homes. The app guides smoothly towards playing a particular chord of guitar or piano in a step-by-step description with a voice-over that makes it easier for even the differently-abled, helping them to reach for their dream of becoming a musical maestro.