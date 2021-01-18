The successful warrior is the average man, with laser-like focus. It takes a decision to become the person who is willing to do the work and to stand out from the pack.

Born and nourished in Delhi, Hemant Kumar is a certified bodyweight fitness coach who has experience of over ten years in fitness. His workout style is unique and different which has gained popularity over the period of time.

Hemant says, “Things may come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle.” He has been in the industry for 11 years and over 6 years of experience in a variety of body movement arts. He trains people with various fitness plans.

Hemant believes in not following anyone blindly. Hemant was a banker before becoming a Bodyweight Fitness Coach. He left his job because he wanted to follow his passion.

Hemant listened to his heart and started preparing to become a Bodyweight Fitness Coach as he also wanted to give the right knowledge of fitness to the people. He completed his studies and became a Certified Bodyweight Fitness Coach.

He says, “I understand that adapting new fitness habits is difficult and oftentimes fails, so my goal is to change your view on fitness so that it becomes a part of who you are and your lifestyle. I strongly believe that if you practice healthy habits, you will be able to obtain a healthy lifestyle.”

Hemant’s hobbies are dancing, giving Bodyweight training, playing guitar and drums. His favourite stars are Hritik Roshan, Vidyut Jamwal and Tiger Shroff. He also loves to play volleyball and football.

Hemant makes the most of something, thinks optimistically, and learns to deal with consequences in his own way. He thinks before he acts. He is consistent and honest with his work. His work is his passion and love. It’s something which helps him to live with an aim every day.

Hemant wants to do what he is doing right now and encourage and instruct people for the same. Presently, Hemant Kumar is popular on various social media platforms.

A message from Hemant Kumar to the public: “Do what you love and believe in yourself.”