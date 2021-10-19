EzySpit is spreading awareness about hazards of spitting at public places

The best time to bring the change is now, and the sales graph of EzySpit has revealed this fact. Ritu Malhotra, the CEO of EzySpit, tweeted on 17th September 2021, “This Dussehra people seems to be adamant about killing one head of pollution, the disguised Ravana. The sale report of @EzySpit depicts that!”

The growing graph has proved that people are getting conscious about hygiene, and it seems the dream of a spit-free world is getting nearer day by day. Common people are getting aware of the cost of cleaning the spits at public areas, railway stations, archaeological places, monuments, ordinary buildings, and other sites. Those who are not aware of the drawbacks of spit should know that spit makes the environment untidy and spreads diseases like tuberculosis, infections, etc.

Ritu Malhotra said, “It was not a dream but my aim of life where someday I want to wake up seeing that everyone has controlled their habit of spitting in public. The spittoons are an invention towards the fulfilment of that goal.”

The increasing sale of EzySpit has indicated that soon the goal of the EzySpit team is going to be conquered. A growing number of EzySpit users indicates awareness among the mass.

Let cleanliness conquer the world with EzySpit. The team of EzySpit is in full pace to achieve this aim!