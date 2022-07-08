DJ Vaibhav is the star of the Retro Club Culture in Indore City

As clubs and bars resumed their services in Indore city after a long hiatus last year, there is notably a great demand for Retro Music among partygoers beholding the golden memories of the 90s and 2000s. DJ Vaibhav established a retro club scene in Indore while performing live at premium venues. This Sunday, he hosted the 50th massive edition of Retro Night at Drinx Exchange.

In Indore, DJ Vaibhav pioneered the audio-video disc jockeying style, which quickly gained popularity among partygoers. Every Sunday night, he presents self-created videos, animations, and funny clips playing on a big screen accompanied by retro music for the audience.

The success of the audio-video club parties in Indore brought DJ Vaibhav some profound invitations to perform in prestigious clubs across India. While continuing the hype of Retro Nights further, he recently performed at Atmosphere – Premium Lifestyle Cafe in Bhopal. “People are fond of my music and videos, and they are genuinely promoting it everywhere.” He says.

To start this new trend in clubs, DJ Vaibhav took his early inspiration from DJ BOBBY’s renowned Chitrahaar Night in Bombay. Few other DJs in Bhopal and Indore have also joined the queue after witnessing the new trend of retro music and for them, DJ Vaibhav stands as a pioneer to look to.