Record holder casting director turned director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi is on cloud nine. This time the reason for this happiness is not any new record or milestone he has set but a newborn baby girl. Yes, the star director is a proud father now as he has been blessed with a cute daughter who has been named “Maesha Soi”.

Acclaimed casting director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi, who got The Finest Casting Director title by Asia Book of Records and has been featured in India Book Of Records, Asia Book of Records and Bravo International Book of World Records for maximum castings in the world, wants to get the new title now and that is ‘Best Father’.

His Instagram post read, “The most precious gift from above is a daughter for parents to love … Welcome to this world my little angel @maeshasoiofficial”.

Talking about Dinesh Sudarshan Soi who started as a music video casting director, gradually did casting for TV commercials for almost all top-notch brands, hit TV shows like Code Red and Bhanwar to blockbuster feature films and emerged as a brand.

Better known for launching newcomers and socially famous personalities, Dinesh Sudarshan Soi turned director with hit music video ‘Tum Kaho Toh’ whose creative director was his wife Sonia Malhotra Soi. He founded casting firm DS Creations (since 2002) which casts for multiple projects which is being handled by himself, his wife and partner Gaurav Sharma.

Besides getting many felicitations like IMDB’s Top Contributor’s Trophy from IMDB’s CEO Col Needham, Best Casting Director Trophy at 3rd Perfect Achievers Award, Dinesh Sudarshan Soi got Dada Saheb Phalke Icon Award Films in Best Casting Director Category.

His direction work also got him appreciation and he was awarded Best Debutant Director at 6th Darshnik Mumbai Press Media Award.

“I am glad to share this happy news with you. I am blessed with a baby girl who has been named Maesha Soi. I am a proud father now and this is a feeling which I can’t express in words,” said an elated Dinesh Sudarshan Soi.