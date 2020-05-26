The very handsome and charming young man Chandan Bakshi, who is a well established goldsmith in Haryana and has made his entry into Bollywood as a producer with much-hyped feature film ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’, starring Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jimmy Sheirgill and others, has turned actor with the upcoming feature film ‘Vellapanti’.

The prominent banner Make My Day Entertainments is producing Vellapanti under which Veerey Ki Wedding was produced earlier. It is the story of four childhood friends played by Chandan Bakshi, Bhavin Bhanushali, Siddharth Sagar and Ansh Bagri who struggle to fulfil their ambitions but every time land into some trouble. Producer turned director Rajat Bakshi is all set to tickle the audiences’ funny bone with Vellapanti.

Chandan Bakshi, who is a fitness freak, started his new innings as an actor and it seems that he has come here to stay for a longer span. This can be judged by his another parallel announcement of a grand music video which will be directed by casting director turned director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi. It is worth mentioning that Dinesh Sudarshan Soi has done casting for his last feature film Veerey Ki Wedding as well as for Vellapanti.

“Yes. I will be featuring in an excellent music video soon which Dinesh Sudarshan Soi will be directing. I share a special bond with him. He is experienced and works very passionately. Currently, we are busy in getting permissions for the next schedule of Vellapanti and will announce further details of music video soon as well,” said an elated Chandan Bakshi.

The second and the final schedule of Vellapanti has been scheduled for June end and July 2020 in Chandigarh. The other cast of the movie consists of Rajesh Sharma, Mukesh Tiwari, Shakti Kapoor, Neelu Kohli, Charvi Dutta, Neha Rana and others.

Vellapanti is scheduled to release for 2020 end.