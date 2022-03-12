A digital revolution for creators’ community

Constantly evolving creators’ community and content ecosystem, that wasn’t the same a decade ago, nor will be a decade later

The idea of content creation and entertainment is changing day by day, and it’s changing according to the demand of regular people. Neither these demands are made in a day, nor has it been created according to what people wish to watch; free-flowing ideas and experiments develop this new content generation by content creators. Today we are in a generation of short-format content, which was part of this industry for a long time but now, as the demand for short-format content increases, creators are constantly generating new content ideas and trying to build a career path around the same.

In our regular life, where people are so busy that they have to plan movies and even plan to watch series, short format content keeps audiences entertained and keeps them hooked and binge-watch content while travelling or on a short lunch break. Such demands have created a new generation of stars who are as famous as TV or films stars, and because of their popularity, they earn a good amount of money by following their passion. But not everyone can earn through content creation. There are specific criteria on most platforms where the creators have to gain a certain number of followers and push their videos, and after that, the creators are eligible to earn through the content they make. Not all platforms pay their upcoming creators for their content. Some percentage of short content creators (league creators) earn through brand integration. Reaching those criteria or becoming famous enough for brand integration takes a lot of time for the Nano creators. But things are changing. Applications like Chingari are promoting the upcoming creators, and it boosts every video equally, which makes their environment very entertaining for the users and helps the creators gain more engagement on their content. The creator starts earning from the very first video through the app’s Social Token called $GARI.

Chingari app has also revolutionized the whole industry by integrating Web3 and helping creators earn. We all know that Web3 and blockchain are the future, and creating a platform where creators can earn $GARI (Crypto Social Token) means the app is looking towards the future, making it popular among the young generation.

$GARI Token is India’s first Social Crypto Token. This not only pushes the platform towards the new era of the internet but also educates creators for the new era where they can create more and earn more.

To encourage upcoming creators, the Chingari app is coming up with a month-long contest- Chingari Superstars presented by KuCoin wherein the winner of the contest would not only achieve the title of being a Chingari Superstar but also win a chance to take home $GARI Tokens worth INR 1 Crore. The contest aims at giving a chance to creators that are based in the remotest areas/ regions of India with unique content generating skills but lack the right platform to showcase their talent. This will not only push the content creators but will also encourage creators from every corner of India to showcase their talent and earn by following their passion. The team behind this app looks very passionate about giving the spotlight to anyone who is talented and has lacked a platform due to their language barriers.

As per Sumit Ghosh, the Co-founder & CEO of the Chingari app, they are looking forward to helping the new creators to create more and earn more by revolutionizing the whole concept of content creation. As he said, “We also enable the audience to earn with ‘watch-2-earn’, ‘engage-2-earn’ and ‘play-2-earn’ features. Chingari powered by $GARI has become the Web3 revolution in the social media category. We are creating various monetary avenues for our creators, Chingari Superstars being one of the largest of its kind. The participants and the winner of the contest will be able to use their rewards further to buy better equipment and enhance their content, groom themselves as well as gain further opportunities in the industry for themselves. With Chingari Superstars, we aim to change the lives of our creators and give their talent the platform they deserve. Chingari offers its creators a chance to share their vast treasure troves of knowledge and skills with their audiences in their local language.”

Without any doubt, the Chingari app is pushing the boundaries and bringing a new revolution in content creation which will further help the creators and encourage new talents from small places of India. Aside from the contest, Chingari users can also start making unique videos and earn $GARI tokens on the app.