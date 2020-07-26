With the advent of science and advancement in technology, we have been able to achieve so many things that seem impossible before. One such concept is of digital marketing.

The definition of digital marketing is easy and simple to comprehend but the work on it is different and hard. We need to go beyond those social media feeds and scrolling stuff.

A lot of teenagers who are interested in this field come up with their ventures and establish their business accordingly. The scope of digital marketing is huge because it can reach endless boundaries across the globe. What is the best thing about young entrepreneurs these days is that they want things to work for them. One such young entrepreneur is Chirag Pardesi.

Chirag is a 19-year-old, born and brought up in Mumbai, India. Chirag is the Director of ‘TEAMWIZARDMEDIA” and the vice-president of South Mumbai Crime Prevention Department. He is also known as the ‘Digital mogul of India’.

At the age of just 19 years where youngsters wonder what to do in life, Chirag has been able to establish his place in society through his hard work in his digital marketing startup.

The harder he worked, the greater he achieved. His passion, determination, and struggle made him what he is today. Chirag has influenced many youngsters which is proven from his long list of followers on different social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. He also encourages his fans about lifestyle, content creation, and blogging. In short, he has achieved a lot at this young age.

Chirag is also setting an example of how he maintains a balance between his studies and his startup.

Despite the heavy workload, Chirag finds time to work for society. He is seen working with various social workers in Mumbai. After all this, Chirag has a list of places to visit and explore in India. He loves travelling and is mostly influenced by Indian heritage and natural spots in India.