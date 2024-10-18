Social bodies demand steps to avoid air, sound pollution

Different social organisations have raised alarm at the indiscriminate use of high-intensity sound crackers and playing of DJ sound systems during the Durga idol immersions.

Baji o DJ Box Birodhi Manch, one such opposing body, put up a strong protest against the use of DJ box during the Durga Puja immersions.

Alarmed at the indifferent attitude of the administration towards the air and sound pollution during Durga idol immersion, different social awareness organisations, senior citizens and All Bengal Citizens Forum have appealed to the state government as well as to the state pollution department to take stern steps against those defying the prohibitory directives regarding air and sound pollution.

The secretary of Baji o DJ Box Birodhi Manch Goutam Sarkar said, “Greater Kolkata, Asansol, Durgapur and Siliguri are among the most air and sound polluting cities. To avoid population a ban must be imposed on use of fire crackers. Delhi pollution control committee has notified the ban on manufacturing, storage, sale and use of fire crackers in the city until 1 January, 2025. It is our appeal to the state PCB to impose a ban on use of crackers to save our population from severe air and sound pollution.”

The All Bengal Citizens Forum secretary, Sailen Parbat, said a ban must be imposed on high-intensity sound fireworks. Those defying the orders must be strictly dealt with. On the Durga immersion day, it was a horrifying experience. The police are silent spectators. It appears there is no existence of a state pollution control board.